Paloma about town: Indie rock and a nostalgia wave of hip-hop  

Major FOMO and a serious sense of nostalgia, crashed into each other recently, with Yogi B and Natchatra performing at Phoenix MarketCity. While I was thinking that Gen Z would probably be a little confused, it turns out that the godfather of Tamil Hip-Hop and the OG of the music scene, still has some serious clout with fans. Some pointed out that it’s been a break of about a decade and a half. Feels like just yesterday that I was dancing around and lip syncing to their songs on TV. The crowd went crazy when Yogi B hit the stage , along with Dr Burn and Emcee Jesz, who rapped to some of their classic hits. Completing the picture were supporting acts by popular rappers MC Sanna of Area Gang, Madurai Soldiers, Devoid, Vozhi and Jack Styles, with electrifying performances. TV host Ma Ka Pa engaged with the fans and added his special brand of humour to the proceedings.

Sophie & Paloma at BMW Joytown, a music and automobile festival.





Meanwhile, it was a similar feel for me, in Bengaluru this weekend for BMW Joytown, a music and automobile festival. Two days of performances by some of the best DJs, singers and indie rock bands in the business. Where do I start? It really was a reminder of what talented musicians and artistes we have right here in India, especially the South. Some of my favourites were Lagori, Parvaaz, Raftaar and of course, Benny Dayal. As for the cars, we spend most of our weekend drooling over all the beauties on display. When someone asked me to pick a favourite, I was torn. The BMW i7 had us transfixed but the MINI will always have a special place in my heart.

Celebrity chef Saby at The Great Foodie Summit, Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai

Zia at the 25 year anniversary celebrations of The Great Kebab Factory





And calling all foodies was Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai celebrating 25 years of The Great Kebab Factory, with The Great Foodie Summit. The event saw the gathering of some of the biggest names in the food industry, featuring a workshop on food styling and photography by Saba Gaziyani, which as you can imagine was a big hit, followed by a panel discussion on the future of food, led by Chef Joseph Chahine. Everyone got to dig a little deeper, and discuss the culinary scene, while enjoying a fun afternoon and some fabulous food.