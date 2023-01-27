Paloma about town: Bridal glam and the return of our favourite pantomime

Every time someone says: ‘The wedding season has begun’, I’m frankly quite confused. I’ll be thinking to myself ‘When did it end?’ In the spirit of said wedding season, the launch of the Hi Life Brides Exhibition at Hyatt Regency Chennai saw quite the turnout. Popular faces from across the board — make-up artists, stylists, image consultants and more, set the event off to a great start. Everyone couldn’t wait to take a look around and as always, it was hard to pick favourites with some stunning pieces to choose from.

Aishwarya at the Hi Life Brides Exhibition

Ineya at the launch of Anora Art Studio





There was more glam as the week wore on, with the launch of the Anora Art Studio, lovingly conceptualised by actor Ineya. In a nutshell, the new space offers rentals of specially curated celebrity red carpet outfits, a concept that barely exists in India. I love the idea, always have. Not only is it a great solution for last minute outfits, but it is a much more sustainable option as well. The event showed off the collection in all its glory, through multiple sequences choreographed by Karun Raman. From bridal-esque Indian wear to all out red carpet glam, and tons of well-known faces walking the ramp, to an award segment, it had it all.

Paloma with KK at the pantomime





This week also included a very special event, Dracula — Love at First Bite, The Little Theatre’s 26th pantomime, bringing with it a dose of nostalgia. Very much a part of Chennai’s cultural landscape, the return of the ‘panto’ as its lovingly called, brings with it the feeling that things are back to normal. And judging by the turnout, it was sorely missed. For the uninitiated, it was a big surprise, having the characters on stage interact with the audience, while the regulars knew exactly what was required of them, and participated with gusto. A special mention to Krishnakumar Balasubramanian aka KK who was amazing as Dracula — I loved when he called out to a lady in the audience: “What’s your blood group?”, “Oh B positive? Sorry that one doesn’t agree with me... gives me acidity,” sending us into peals of laughter.

Arivu at the announcement of Coke Studio Tamil



Rounding out the week was another milestone event of sorts, the announcement of Coke Studio Tamil, bringing together more than 25 artistes from across the state. The launch was just as star studded with some of the big talents present, leaving everyone with a major sense of anticipation for what the first season holds.