Kerala trans couple demand correct gender on their child’s birth certificate

After becoming biological parents recently, a transgender couple in Kerala addressed the hospital administration to request that their correct gender identification be noted on the newborn's birth certificate and other documentation. Transman Zahhad Fazil temporarily halted his hormone therapy in order to conceive. After giving birth, Zahhad has asked for permission to have his name listed as the baby's father and his transgender partner Ziya Paval's listed as the mother.

According to what Ziya has told a media source, the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where the infant was born, has received a request. She said, "We gave a letter to the hospital authorities in this regard and they assured us that it will be considered. As per the recent verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Transgender Persons Act 2019, we have the right to change our gender."

Ziya added that because they possess the transgender identity card given by the Union government, they anticipate that no legal obstacles will stand in the way of having their request approved. According to a report by The New Indian Express, hospital officials claimed that the couple's request for registration would only be granted if the health department issued a special order.

When asked how the father and the infant were faring, Ziya responded that they were both in wonderful health. Ziya said, "Zahhad and I are enjoying every bit of these happy days and our parenthood." Zahhad gave birth to their child on February 8.

