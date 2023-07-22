This Kochi home is a haven for abandoned paws

It was the sight of a puny dog, barely clinging to life, nibbling dry leaves on a street in Kochi that made Tanja Fernandes set up Abhayam Animal Welfare and Rescue Trust. “It was a heart-wrenching moment. I couldn’t just walk away,” recalls the mother of two.

After providing immediate assistance to the canine, she sought help from a few animal welfare organisations, but was left disappointed. She then turned to social media, and fortunately, someone stepped forward to take in the innocent creature.

Leanne with a kitten

This experience served as a catalyst for the creation of Abhayam, says Tanja, who set up the centre with her US-based friend Nisha Aloshious. With a dedicated group of volunteers, Abhayam has been rescuing vulnerable puppies and kittens for two years.

Tanja’s house near Chellanam now serves as a foster home for hapless dogs and cats. She is ably supported by her son Tobith and daughter Leanne. “Young and vulnerable cats and dogs are placed in foster care until they find a permanent home. Sick animals are taken to the hospital for immediate attention,” says Tanja, who runs a hardware business. “Then comes the challenge of finding potential adopters.”

The initial adoption process involves sharing pictures of the animals, but Tanja encourages people to visit the foster home to build a connection. “Often, people base their choices on looks, but it’s only after meeting these animals that one discovers the sheer joy they radiate; it’s when the connection happens,” she says.

Animal welfare organisations are facing a severe crisis due to the escalating number of stray animals, adds Tanja. “Unfortunately, the streets of Kochi tell a grim tale of rising cruelty towards stray animals,” she says. “Incidents of poisoning, pouring boiling water, burying alive, and even suffocating puppies in plastic bags have been reported. The garbage issue has compounded the problem. We receive numerous calls every day to rescue animals, but our limitations restrict our ability to attend to all cases.”

Tanja also slams the authorities for their apathy. “Not enough emphasis has been placed on effective sterilisation, leading to a significant rise in stray dog population,” she notes. “Sometimes, the sterilisation procedures are botched. We encountered a distressing case where a dog, despite being cut open and stitched, miraculously survived with a growing offspring. The hapless dog must have gone through a lot of distress and pain.”

Tanja says there has been a stark dip in people adopting street animals. “There was a time when about 30 puppies found loving homes during a one-day adoption drive held in the city. However, during our most-recent drive, only two puppies got adopted,” she says.

“We urge people to participate in fostering animals, rather than just donating funds. Whenever we accept funds, we share the details of expenditures on social media for full transparency. There are many who donate pet food and other supplies as well,” Tanja says.

