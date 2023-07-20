I want to make India an inclusive country: Transgender activist Kalki

Kalki Subramaniam is well-known across the globe for the work she does which majors on uplifting the transgender community. She has spoken to over a million students, delivered speeches at Fortune 500 companies, and is also an artist, poet and an actor.

Also read: ‘I belong to a very vocal generation’: Navya Naveli Nanda

She was in town as part of MG Motor India's Pride Drive and opened up to Indulge about how she wants to make "India an inclusive country" and her urgency to "get recognition for my community at all levels of the society."

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: What are the new projects you have undertaken through your foundation Sahodari?

A: The foundation does very powerful work, especially when it comes to transgender visibility, as well as, the legal rights of our community through Supreme Court recognition. Right from the beginning (2008 when the foundation was initiated) we have majorly focused on the talent and the education of the transgender community. Recently some of the projects we've undertaken are the Trans Education Project and Trans Entrepreneurship Project, wherein we focus on the education of the young transgender people and also making underprivileged trans people as entrepreneurs. These are currently our priorities.



Q: Is it more difficult or easier now than before for a person to come out as a transgender?

A: The coming out process is still a very difficult process, emotionally, relationship-wise, in society and with your family. There are so many difficulties that we face of course. When I was a teenager and came out and when some of my friends from the community came out as transgender persons, we faced severe discrimination and stigma. Today's generation doesn't face that. Back then there was no support system, no activists were visible and there was no legal recognition at the corporate, as well as the government levels. Today the entire scene has changed. There's a lot of inclusion happening. But at the same time, I would say, in our family systems, we have a long way to go when it comes to inclusion of trans people.



Q: What is a woman?

A: When I look deep into it, I cannot define womanhood. I think womanhood is being human. Under these gender identities of man, woman and transgender, we are all humans. For me personally, I enjoy being a woman, being identified as a woman, because it makes me strong.



Q: Do you think trans women should be competing in women's sports?

A: It really is up to the individual. I know many trans women who do not want to identify as trans women. They would rather identify themselves as cis women or not come out to the workplace, to their friends and family, colleges and universities as a trans person, because, they think they might be discriminated against. For me, I don't have any qualms about being identified as a transwoman. It is all up to what one feels and how one chooses to live.



Q: What do you think will be the catalyst to providing people from the LGBTQIA++ community equal rights as men and women in India?

A: Within our community, what we need is education and livelihood opportunities. But more than that, the inclusion in the government, jobs, in the education institutions, be it government or private, the reservation is so important. That would pave the way to inclusion in education as well as in jobs for my community on a long-term basis.

Kalki is from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

Q: On people doubling down on traditional gender roles...

A: I see a lot of them like that in the USA. I think it will never happen in India. Our country has its own history and culture that is beyond the binary (male and female). But many states in the USA are now introducing bills to restrict transgender healthcare and so many other things that are unacceptable. Whereas in India, we are progressing toward inclusion of the entire LGBTQIA++ community.



Q: But then people argue that parents are forcing children into becoming transgender...

A: A child will be able to tell his/her/their gender identity in their teenage years. It should always be that child who decides how he/she/they identify. Nowadays, a lot of parents force their children to behave in a certain way and live in an identity that is not theirs.



Q: How would you rate Tamil Nadu as a state when it comes to helping transgender people?

A: Tamil Nadu has always been a model state when it comes to trans inclusion. In 2008, the Transgender Welfare Board was formed here. That became a model for many other states to follow and the Supreme Court's judgement favouring and recognising the transgender community on April 15, 2014. Yet, the state has a lot of work to do.



Q: Do you think that it is time for people from the transgender community to come to power?

A: Absolutely. We should have come to power long ago. Now is the time for our community's entry into politics, administration, corporate field, Bollywood and what not. When you become a decision maker, you have the power to change things. That is why it is important that trans people be able to take the decisions in the government sector so that they will be without any compromises. On that front, I think transgender people should become leaders.



Q: Tell us a bit about the transwoman matriarchal system.

A: That is one of the very unique things in India. In other countries, when a trans person is excluded by their family, they face everything alone. But in India, there are other people who will come and adopt an estranged trans person. For transwomen, there is a ceremony wherein you become a daughter of somebody and a granddaughter of a transgender elder woman. A new family and new relationship is formed. It provides moral strength, security and safety. That is very unique to India and it will never go away.

Also read: My Film City in Pune is a hub of opportunities for new talents: Tejjas Bhaleyrao



Q: Is there a memorable moment that you would like to share with us?

A: In 2017 when I spoke at Harvard, the entire audience stood up and gave a standing ovation. That is the sweetest moment in my heart.