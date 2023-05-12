Bobi, World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates its 31st birthday

A farm dog in Portugal called Bobi has reached a milestone in its life. It has been awarded the title of oldest living dog ever by Guinness World Records (GWR). Bobi turned 31 on May 11 and its owner said they will celebrate the occasion with a special party.

Also read: Paloma about town: Birthday love, skincare and a crazy fun eating contest

The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo was born on May 11, 1992, and lives in the Leiria district of Portugal with its owner Leonel Costa. Bobi's birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria.

According to sources, Leonel also shared details about the party that will be arranged. He told the Guinness World Records( GWR) that 100 fans and friends have been invited to the birthday party, to be celebrated on Saturday at his home in Coqueiros.

Leonel said that local meats and fish will be served to the guests, with extra for Bobi, who only eats human food. There will also be a dance performance and Bobi will participate in one of the dances.

“Looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations,” Leonel was quoted as saying.

Also read: World Red Cross Day 2023: Take a look at the significance of this day!

Bobi was awarded the Guinness World Record title in February. Since then, he has had several visitors from all around the world. “We've had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi. They've come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan,” Leonel told sources. Leonel has owned several old-aged dogs in the past, including Bobi's mother, Gira, who lived up to 18 years. He also said that Bobi has been in good health these past months and was recently taken to a veterinarian for a check-up.

