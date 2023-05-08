World Red Cross Day 2023: Take a look at the significance of this day!

The day also serves to serve as a reminder to individuals of the value of compassion and humanity

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated annually, marking the birthday of Jean-Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It recognizes the individuals who celebrate the spirit of humanitarianism and try to make a positive change in their communities. This year’s theme as stated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is ‘Everything we do comes #fromtheheart’. Last year’s theme was #BeHumankind.

Explaining the theme, a message was posted on their official website which read, “We want to celebrate the people in our communities, ‘the person next door’, who often are the first ones to step up and support those in need around them. They could be someone at work; a neighbourhood business owner; a Red Cross or Red Crescent community volunteer; someone at the gym, shop, or market we go to; or someone living close by who has always been by our side. However they support us, they do it with love and #fromtheheart.”

History:

The history of World Red Cross Day starts with Henry Dunant, founder of ICRC and the first Nobel Peace Prize recipient. In 1859, Henry witnessed the lack of medical supplies and care for the injured soldiers during the Second Italian War of Independence. Regardless of their nationality, he organized the local population to provide medical assistance to the wounded.

This incident left a mark on Dunant and led him to write the book, A Memory of Solferino, which highlighted the need for volunteers to aid the wounded in times of war. His efforts led to the creation of the International Committee for Relief and the Wounded, later known as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

A report on this initiative ‘Red Cross Truce’ was studied and approved by the International Conference of the Red Cross. Later in 1993, after considering all the principles of the truce and their validity across different regions of the world, the idea for an annual International Red Cross Day was approved.

Significance:

World Red Cross Day is celebrated to honour all those engaged in humanitarian work as part of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement globally. It also serves as an opportunity for the organization to spread awareness about its principles, its achievements, and the contributions of its volunteers.

The day also serves to serve as a reminder to individuals of the value of compassion, humanity, service, and unity during difficult times.

Various events and activities are organised by national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the ICRC on this day every year. Blood drives, first aid classes, fundraising efforts, public awareness campaigns, and the honouring of exceptional volunteers and humanitarian accomplishments are a few examples of these activities.