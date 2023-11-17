Gabbana By Akbar: A journey of style, ethics, and vision

In the realm of bespoke tailoring and personalised fashion, Gabbana stands as a shining example of transformation, innovation, and dedication. Founded in 1993 by the visionary, Akbar Shahpurwala, Gabbana started as a small-scale endeavour but swiftly evolved into a premium choice for celebrities, corporates, and the elite. Here, we trace the remarkable history of Gabbana, from its humble beginnings to becoming an iconic landmark in the world of fashion.

Akbar Shahpurwala’s journey into the fashion world began in 1960 when he joined his family’s retail business, the shop Elegant. He learned the ropes of the trade and honed his tailoring skills, setting the stage for his remarkable career. In 1973, he took a significant step by launching the family shop Kachins. In 1993, the fashion world witnessed the birth of Gabbana - by Akbar. It was at this moment that Akbar Shahpurwala embarked on his journey to revolutionise bespoke tailoring in India. Gabbana’s first store opened its doors opposite the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai, marking the beginning of a brand that would soon become a household name. A second store followed a decade later in Khar, Mumbai. Later, the store at Mahalaxmi was moved to a new location at Hughes Road, Mumbai, with both locations becoming landmarks that continue to thrive.

In an era marked by growing environmental awareness and ethical consumerism, Gabbana, the premium men’s bespoke tailoring brand, is pioneering the path to sustainability in the world of fashion. Beyond its renowned craftsmanship and personalised tailoring, Gabbana is committed to creating timeless and exquisite garments that not only make a statement in terms of style but also in terms of ethical and ecological responsibility.

What sets Gabbana apart is its unwavering commitment to personalisation and quality. Akbar Shahpurwala’s vision was to create clothing that was not just tailored to fit the body but also the individual style, personality, and comfort of the wearer. From the selection of premium fabrics to the intricate craftsmanship of the garments, every detail is meticulously attended to.

Gabbana Influences Beyond Fashion, the brand’s unique appeal extends beyond its clothing. Akbar Shahpurwala introduced well-known Italian brands to India, making fine Italian tailoring accessible to the Indian market. The in-house labels like British Khakis & Aqis and Akbar & Akbar Sports further solidified Gabbana’s position as a brand that offered comfort, style, and fit in the world of readymade.

Akbar Shahpurwala’s talent and unique style didn’t go unnoticed in the world of Bollywood. He designed costumes for numerous Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Govinda, Hema Malini, Sridevi, and many others. Some of the iconic films he contributed to include Sholay (1975), Don (1978), Agneepath (1990), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001). Whilst in Kachins, his work earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Costume Design for Lamhe in 1991.

In 2021, Akbar Shahpurwala decided to pass on his legacy to a worthy brand custodian, Rishab Jain. This transition represented a passing of the torch from one visionary to another, as Rishab Jain, the Managing Director of Rishab World Pvt. Ltd., a leading premium fashion house, took the reins of Gabbana.

Rishab Jain brings a modern, customer-centric perspective to Gabbana, aiming to be India's leading destination for Men's Bespoke. Under his leadership, Gabbana has already initiated a transformation journey that promises to elevate the brand to new heights. In 2022, Gabbana unveiled a modern, digital-ready, and customer-centric store designed by India's leading retail design firm, Four Dimensions Pvt. Ltd.

Under Rishab Jain’s leadership, Gabbana is poised for a future that balances the brand’s rich heritage with modernity, technology, and customer-centricity. The commitment to maintaining the brand’s core values, while simultaneously embracing the evolving needs and preferences of today’s discerning customers, is the hallmark of this exciting transition. Gabbana is not just a fashion brand; it's a symbol of timeless style, ethical responsibility, and a commitment to excellence that continues to evolve and inspire.