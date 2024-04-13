Gen Z Indian creators give PM Modi new gamer tag 'NaMo OP'

While calling him the coolest PM in the world, leading Indian creators on Saturday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a new name in the world of livestream gaming – 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for "overpowered".
In a free-wheeling conversation with the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi, gamers decided to give PM Modi a new gamer tag. A smiling Prime Minister said that India has already given him a name: 'NaMo'.
The gamers replied, "We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats."
PM Modi also learnt several gaming phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (Away From Keyboard), among others, which are used during live-streaming by the creators. Later, PM Modi also played some indigenous games with the creators.
He also shared a video of the gamers visiting his residence and wrote, "A conversation about gaming, life and more."
The Prime Minister's meeting with the gaming community became a talking point, due to e-gaming's vast engagement with the youth. Many in the Comments section acknowledged how the gaming community in India is finally receiving its due credit.
One user wrote, "Finally they are getting what they deserve.....Things are changing in Indian Gaming Scene" while another penned, "Such an amazing opportunity. Today the entire gaming community is PROUD."
Payal Dhare, one of India's renowned female gamers, shared a photo with PM Modi from the meet-up and wrote, "An honor to be the only female gamer at the table, discussing the future of esports, gaming and content creation with PM Narendra Modi. Thank you for recognizing our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry. Dreams turned into reality today."