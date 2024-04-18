Miss Teen Diva winners announced; new-age beauty icons to represent India in the US

The crowd erupted in applause as the 2024 edition of Miss Teen Diva concluded late last night in Jaipur. The event witnessed participants from across the country and each one of them graced the ramp with effortless elegance and poise.

The four winners who were crowned last night namely, Kaziah Mejo, Carrisaa Bopanna, Tanishqa Sharma and Kavin Rao will now go on to represent India in Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe, Miss Teen Earth and Miss Teen Grand in the States.

Photos from the glittery night were quick to surface online and fans congratulated the new-age beauty icons. The ladies looked nothing but lovely in their sequined gowns and their exquisitely beautiful crowns. Kaziah even shared a candid click from the winning moment and revealed that she would not have asked for a better birthday present.