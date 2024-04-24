If you're looking for a narrative game, Harold Halibut might be the one for you

In the proverbial rulebook of games, there is an important one that Harold Halibut overlooks. It goes like this: “A game that relies on its narrative must never be too long. Three hours maybe. You could push it to 5 hours, but that’s it. A second more and you’ve lost the player’s attention”. And this game takes a very patient nine hours to tell its story.

Take, for example, the fun side mission with Buddy, the postman. Harold does Buddy a favour here, he sneakily reads letters, and then delivers them to the inmates of the Fedora. Through this mission, we learn a little more about their lives, and Harold adds up some karmic empathy points. But I was still screaming internally at the number of times I had to force Harold to jog back the same, overworked pathways to his room, carrying just one letter at a time.

What a waste of time! There were also just too many cutscenes. I died a little as characters slowly ambled through their conversations — with no way to speedily skim through these elaborate interactions and get the highlights. There was a tiny but annoying bit of lag between clicking on the interact button, and the characters actually having a conversation. I was soon exhausted with the map itself. Repeatedly walking along the same corridors, and nothing new to discover two hours in. Honestly, all of this would have been fine if it was a shorter game.

Which is why I have to say — Harold Halibut has its strong moments. I loved the scene where the music swells, as Harold has his life-changing encounter with an alien. I liked it when this indescribably surreal tetris-style sequence plays out as he dumps boxes into his bedroom. It’s heartwarming to watch Harold grow to a headstrong character who knows what he wants, from being just a dude who just does thankless favours for other people. I swear, the ending would have just made me tear up — if it weren’t such a long game.

If you are looking for a narrative game — you probably would enjoy Harold Halibut. You might just be a more patient person than I am and love the game for its truly good-vibes story and the lovely voice acting. You are in luck if you have the Xbox game pass — as it is free. The game is currently available for the PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5.

(Written by Anusha Ganapathy)