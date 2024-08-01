Games inscribed in the past: Exploring the disappearing world of Madras games

A collective experience

Through this article and through an entire series called ‘Memories and Madras’, I have tried to delve into the hearts and minds of people, both known faces around the city and senior citizens. The fascinating glimpses into their childhood, the stories they share, their memories of mischief and fun, of doting grandmothers and hours spent playing on the streets or climbing trees have made it a truly wonderful experience.

The memories of play on the Marina Beach, of picnics at Elliot’s Beach, of carrying home truckloads of sand, of visiting neighbours by jumping over the wall, all these give us a glimpse not only into the history of Madras, but also into the childhood of well-known personalities but most importantly the role games played in their lives. It is a walk down memory lane and many of you would probably relate to it. If you have similar memories, do write to me at vinita@kreedagames.com, share them with us, for we would like to document your memories of what you played, where you played and how you played.