Paloma About Town: Olympic fever grips Chennai

No surprise that all anyone is talking about is the Olympics. Whether it’s the much-debated opening ceremony or India’s heartening performance so far, from the novices to the experts, everyone has something to say. We spoke to a few of the city’s popular faces to learn more about their favourite Olympic memories, their ‘must-watch’ events and their take on how things are playing out this year.

Actor and TV star Ram Ramasamy says he grew up playing a lot of sports and always followed the Olympics to a certain extent. And even though he was very young when the 2000 Sydney Olympics happened, he has vivid memories of his father and brother watching it. His favourite memory? When Mary Kom won at the London 2012 Olympics. As for which events he tunes in to, the actor says while he tries to watch as many as possible, it would have to be the track and field events in particular. He signs off saying, “We seem to be doing well this year and we have definitely gotten off to a good start. Praying for the best.”

Ketki Chandavarkar, reset coach and founder of Phoenix Method Coaching says, an athlete’s dedication and prep always inspire her. “I was part of the athletics team for my school as well, so watching them represent our country is always exciting.” The sports she loves watching are badminton and gymnastics. “The results are already very encouraging, and it’s great to see the attention to other sports apart from cricket. Go India! Sending the contingent our love and best wishes to do their best and show brilliant spirit,” says Ketki.