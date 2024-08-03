Feathers in his cap

Rewilding at home

During the lockdown of 2020, Sharma embarked on a rewilding home project. He built a terrace garden using the Miyawaki method — planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square metre, to attract bees, butterflies and birds.

“I ended up planting more than 500 species of plants such as the curry leaves, lime shrub, morning glory, hibiscus, milkweed, bryophyllum and more. These are mostly flower and fruit-bearing plants.”

Sharma is currently pursuing environmental studies at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. He feels that our education system has not taught us to look out for nature in urban spaces. “Humans were made to coexist with nature and live in a natural world. I aim to tune people’s senses to actively pursue wildlife and nature. Currently at college, I’m trying to get more students involved in birdwatching and take them on a bird walk in a jungle,” he says.

What’s next? He wants to do a reforestation drive in Delhi to create an “ideal” habitat for birds! “In the West, a lot of people think of India as a backward, polluted, poor and conservative country. While we have been projected only for our low points, no one talks about our high points such as Delhi being the second most bird-rich capital city in the world, how India has managed to save tigers globally and is still the only country in the world to have Asiatic lions. I want to highlight that side of India,” he says.