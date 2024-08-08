Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, passes away aged 80

Bhattacharjee succeeded Late Jyoti Basu and became the chief minister of Bengal and served a decade as the CM from 2002-2011. Bhattacharjee lost to Mamata Banerjee in 2011.

In 1966, Bhattacharjee joined the party as a primary member, and two years later, in 1968, he was elected as the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation, the youth wing of the CPI(M) that was later merged into the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). He was elected to the state committee of the CPI(M) in 1972 and was inducted into the state secretariat in 1982.