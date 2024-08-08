Experience the magic of Indian handlooms at Vimonisha's 35th anniversary celebration in Chennai

Vimonisha, South India’s premier fashion and lifestyle exhibition, celebrates 35 years of transforming the fashion landscape.

From its humble beginnings as a modest gallery, it has evolved into a vibrant fashion carnival, renowned for its dedication to showcasing emerging brands and connecting them with Chennai’s style-savvy audience.

In honour of its landmark anniversary, they present a dazzling festive edition, featuring an impressive array of over 40 distinguished brands from across India. This special edition seamlessly blends classic favourites with exciting new names, promising a youthful and lively ambiance that is sure to captivate all attendees.

Monisha, a key figure at Vimonisha, reflects on the journey, “When my mom started the Vimonisha gallery, I was very young. Women would come to rent space and showcase their collections, and now, 35 years later, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come. Today, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the brands that have trusted us and to our wonderful shoppers who have consistently supported us with so much love through every show.”

Timed perfectly for the festive and wedding seasons, this edition is a fashion enthusiast’s dream. With a diverse selection of vibrant Indo-Western outfits and elegant ethnic prêt-a-porter, it’s the ideal destination to find your perfect ensemble and accessories for any special occasion.

Explore a treasure trove of trendy brands from across the country. Discover Mumbai’s chic offerings from Sencillo, Tyna Creations, Diosa Paris, Isharya, Adila Jewels, and Seraphic Diamonds. Delhi’s elegant additions include Kavana, Devasaya, and Delhi Cottons, while Ahmedabad dazzles with Rangmishran. Pune’s One Less, Bengaluru’s Just Gorgeous and Raintree, Lucknow’s Nayaab, and Mysore’s Bousni Bags also make their mark.