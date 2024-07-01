Akshata Murty advocates sustainable fashion, re-wears silk sari from Diwali celebration for the Neasden Temple visit with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Akshata Murty, wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, draped in a royal blue silk sari caught the attention of the media as she re-worn the ensemble from last year’s Diwali for her recent visit to the Neasden Temple.

For this occasion, Akshata wore a striking royal blue silk sari, adorned with intricate gold embroidery alongside the borders and tassel decorations on the pallu. The accompanying silk blouse complemented the drape it with a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves and elaborate gold brocade thread work.

Her outfit choice caught the attention of the netizens as they recognized the sari worn by her in last year’s Diwali celebration with Rishi and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at 10 Downing Street in London.