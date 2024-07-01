Akshata Murty advocates sustainable fashion, re-wears silk sari from Diwali celebration for the Neasden Temple visit with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Akshata Murty, wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, draped in a royal blue silk sari caught the attention of the media as she re-worn the ensemble from last year’s Diwali for her recent visit to the Neasden Temple.
For this occasion, Akshata wore a striking royal blue silk sari, adorned with intricate gold embroidery alongside the borders and tassel decorations on the pallu. The accompanying silk blouse complemented the drape it with a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves and elaborate gold brocade thread work.
Her outfit choice caught the attention of the netizens as they recognized the sari worn by her in last year’s Diwali celebration with Rishi and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at 10 Downing Street in London.
The sari was complimented with minimal accessories which included a set of bangles, a ring and gold hoop earrings. With her hair left open, minimal makeup and a berry-pink lip shade, she added a simple yet sophisticated touch to her look.
The couple addressed the masses at the temple where the PM expressed his devotion by saying, "As a Hindu, like many of you, I find inspiration and solace in my faith. I was honoured to take my oath as a member of Parliament on the Bhagavad Gita."
A couple of videos doing rounds online also show Rishi and Akshata taking a tour of the mandir and offering their prayers to the idols. The duo reportedly were in awe of the Hindu art and architecture incorporated in the temple.