The race is on to keep a 150-year-old lighthouse from crumbling into the Hudson River

Time is running out for the 150-year-old Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, a sentinel standing tall in the middle of the Hudson River. Wooden pilings beneath the structure are deteriorating, causing cracks to appear in the brick and granite foundation.

This prominent symbol of the river's rich history faces imminent collapse if left unaddressed. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has designated it one of America's 11 most endangered historic places for 2024.

"The lighthouse could crumble and become nothing more than a pile of rocks in the river," warned Van Calhoun of the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society.

The society is racing to raise funds for a daring $10 million project: a submerged steel curtain encircling the lighthouse. This shield would protect the structure from the relentless turbulence caused by modern-day barges and large ships.

The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, built in 1874, played a crucial role in guiding vessels away from treacherous mud flats. Once home to over a dozen lighthouses, the Hudson River now has only seven remaining, making preservation efforts even more critical.

"Many lighthouses fell into disrepair when they were automated in the mid-20th century," explained Jeff Gales, head of the U.S. Lighthouse Society. "These structures were designed with constant human presence in mind."

The lighthouse, now an automated LED beacon, served as a home for lighthouse keepers and their families. One former resident recalls rowing to school and walking across the frozen river on a safe path marked by her father's tobacco juice.

Today, visitors can explore the modest keeper's quarters and climb the narrow spiral staircase for breathtaking views of the river and the Catskill Mountains.

While roof repairs are underway, the true challenge lies beneath the water's surface. The 150-year-old wooden pilings supporting the lighthouse are succumbing to the churning currents and the impact from modern-day vessels.

"Large ships create a washing machine effect," said Calhoun. "This turbulence erodes the mud around the pilings, exposing them to water and accelerating their decay."

Engineers predict the structure could begin tilting within the next few years, a harbinger of potential collapse. The proposed steel ring would not only shield the lighthouse but also create a platform for future use.

The preservation society is optimistic about securing federal funding with the backing of both New York Senators and their local Congressman. This ambitious project, though costly, is a crucial investment in safeguarding a historic landmark for generations to come.

"We need a solution that will ensure the lighthouse survives for another century," emphasized society president Kristin Gamble. "This is a race against time, and the future of this Hudson River icon hangs in the balance."