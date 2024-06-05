World Environment Day: Five Indian celebrities who are eco-warriors

From Anant Ambani to Alia Bhatt, we list down five celebs who advocate eco-friendly practices and sustainability
1. Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to wed in Mumbai on July 12
Anant Ambani leads Reliance's renewable energy initiative in Jamnagar, with a focus on sustainable energy production and wildlife conservation partnerships with IUCN and WWF.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In frame: Priyanka Chopra
Through her UNICEF association, the actress promotes eco-friendly habits, sustainable living and often participates in the 'Greenthon' campaign for adopting sustainable practices.

3. Dia Mirza

In Frame: Dia Mirza
Being a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia advocates for waste management, wildlife protection and sustainable living through various initiatives and organizations.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
Her 'Coexist' initiative promotes coexistence between nature and human life and she campaigns against plastic pollution and for animal adoption.

5. Ajay Devgn

He established a solar power plant in Gujarat, highlighting his commitment to renewable energy sources and promoting eco-friendly energy solutions.​​​​

(Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal)

