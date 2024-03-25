Izzhaar enters World Book of Records with 71,600 Luxury Wedding Invitations

Every invitation, meticulously crafted to perfection, bears the hallmark of Izzhaar's signature style and attention to detail. Inspired by the cultural richness of Vrindavan, each piece exudes elegance and sophistication, elevating the essence of every occasion it graces.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable milestone, and we are immensely grateful for the trust and support of our valued customers. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and teamwork of our talented artisans and staff,” said Ruchita Bansal, Founder of Izzhaar.

This record-breaking endeavor spanned multiple locations, including Lucknow, Baliya, and Gurgaon, showcasing Izzhaar's unparalleled ability to cater to diverse geographical areas without compromising on quality or timelines.