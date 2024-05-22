Canine couture takes centre stage at the Pet Gala in NYC

They may call it a catwalk, but the Pet Gala is the dogs' time to shine. Designer Anthony Rubio threw the now-annual fashion fete Monday night, sending 18 dogs down the red carpet at New York's American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog. Each canine donned couture similar to what celebrities wore at the Met Gala just two weeks earlier.

“I want people to understand that we’re not making fun of the Met Gala. We’re not mimicking the Met Gala,” Rubio said. “We’re elevating and appraising and appreciating the wonderful designs that were presented at the Met Gala by the most talented designers of the world.”