Priyanka Chopra stuns at Bvlgari Rome event with a new look; poses with Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi   

Priyanka opted for a chic and sophisticated look, sporting a stunning off-shoulder cream and black dress
Priyanka Chopra brought a touch of Bollywood glamour to the Bvlgari Aeterna event in Rome and social media buzzed with photos and videos showcasing the actress’ dazzling appearance. Priyanka opted for a chic and sophisticated look, sporting a stunning off-shoulder cream and black dress. A sleek new short hairstyle complemented the outfit, adding a touch of modern edge. 

The iconic Serpenti Aeterna necklace, a Bulgari masterpiece, adorned her neck, completing the ensemble. As she walked through the event, Priyanka exuded confidence and grace, holding a bouquet and radiating a warm smile.

The night wasn’t just about Priyanka, she united with fellow Bvlgari ambassadors for a star-studded photo op. Anne Hathaway looked radiant in a white gown with a daring thigh-high slit. Shu Qi added a pop of colour in a vibrant blue and red outfit, while Liu Yifei opted for an elegant green and gold dress. 

Priyanka offered fans a sneak peek of her event-ready look earlier on her Instagram Stories. A short video showcased her striking poses as she confidently modelled her outfit, hairstyle, and breathtaking necklace. 

Beyond the red carpet, Priyanka’s work life continues to thrive. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, including the action-comedy Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. She recently wrapped filming on this highly anticipated project.

She will also be seen in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, and another project co-produced with the team behind the documentary Born Hungry.

