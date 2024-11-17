Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned in historic win

The final round challenged the contestants with a series of impromptu questions designed to test their analytical skills and ability to articulate thoughtful responses under pressure. Victoria’s poise and eloquence shone through, ultimately securing her the title of Miss Universe.

Maria Fernanda Beltran from Mexico was named the first runner-up, while Cnidimma Adetshina from Nigeria secured the second runner-up position.

Victoria, a 21-year-old entrepreneur, dancer, and beauty queen, has already made a name for herself in the pageant world. She gained international recognition in 2022 when she placed in the top 20 at Miss Grand International. Known for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, she has earned the nickname ‘Human Barbie’ and become a fan favourite.