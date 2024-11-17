Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned in historic win

In a historic moment for Denmark, 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024, marking the country’s first-ever victory at the prestigious pageant. Victoria’s captivating performance, combined with her eloquent answers and undeniable charm, secured her the coveted title.
The competition, held in Mexico, saw a diverse group of contestants from around the world vying for the crown. The top 12, dominated by Latin American contestants, showcased their grace and elegance in the evening gown round. As the competition progressed, five finalists emerged: Denmark, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, and Venezuela.
The final round challenged the contestants with a series of impromptu questions designed to test their analytical skills and ability to articulate thoughtful responses under pressure. Victoria’s poise and eloquence shone through, ultimately securing her the title of Miss Universe.
Maria Fernanda Beltran from Mexico was named the first runner-up, while Cnidimma Adetshina from Nigeria secured the second runner-up position.
Victoria, a 21-year-old entrepreneur, dancer, and beauty queen, has already made a name for herself in the pageant world. She gained international recognition in 2022 when she placed in the top 20 at Miss Grand International. Known for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, she has earned the nickname ‘Human Barbie’ and become a fan favourite.
Victoria’s victory at Miss Universe Denmark in September 2024 paved the way for her historic win on the global stage. Her success is a testament to her dedication, talent, and ability to represent her country with grace and confidence.
India’s representative, Rhea Singha, also made a strong impression at the pageant. Despite her impressive performance in the preliminary rounds, she narrowly missed securing a spot in the top 12. At just 19 years old, Rhea made history earlier this year by becoming Miss Universe India 2024. Her journey includes winning titles like Miss Teen Earth 2023 and Diva’s Miss Teen Gujarat 2020.
Victoria’s historic win at Miss Universe 2024 is a moment of national pride for Denmark and a testament to the power of determination, grace, and intelligence. Her victory will undoubtedly inspire young women around the world to pursue their dreams and represent their countries with pride.