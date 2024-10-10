These Kolkata hotels celebrate artistry and culture with unique Durga installations

It is Saptami already, and to celebrate this Durga Puja, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar in Kolkata have unveiled three extraordinary installations: Kantha Durga, Chocolate Durga, and Recycled Durga, honouring the state's rich, artistic heritage and the remarkable talents of its artisans.

Kantha Durga, a symbol of shakti or power, is brought to life through the exquisite art of Kantha embroidery, a craft traditionally practiced by rural women in Bengal. This unique art form has evolved to capture vignettes of everyday life. The Kantha panels displayed in their installation narrate divine stories and celebrate the Divine Feminine, paying homage to the skill and creativity of local artisans. This initiative aligns with ITC Hotels' commitment to "Responsible Luxury", ensuring the preservation of our region's intrinsic cultural essence.