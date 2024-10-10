These Kolkata hotels celebrate artistry and culture with unique Durga installations

It is Saptami already, and to celebrate this Durga Puja, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar in Kolkata have unveiled three extraordinary installations: Kantha Durga, Chocolate Durga, and Recycled Durga, honouring the state's rich, artistic heritage and the remarkable talents of its artisans.
Kantha Durga, a symbol of shakti or power, is brought to life through the exquisite art of Kantha embroidery, a craft traditionally practiced by rural women in Bengal. This unique art form has evolved to capture vignettes of everyday life. The Kantha panels displayed in their installation narrate divine stories and celebrate the Divine Feminine, paying homage to the skill and creativity of local artisans. This initiative aligns with ITC Hotels' commitment to "Responsible Luxury", ensuring the preservation of our region's intrinsic cultural essence.
In a remarkable fusion of art and cuisine, the hotels' incredibly talented chefs have crafted a stunning Durga idol, made entirely from chocolate. Made of 130 kilograms of chocolate, this installation required 800 working hours over 45 days. This sweet tribute not only showcases culinary innovation but also reflects their dedication to celebrating local traditions in contemporary ways.
Curated by Kallol Bose and artist Sunil Pal, the hotels' recycled Durga installation reimagines the Devi using discarded materials, emphasising sustainability by bridging the gap between the "discarded and the divine". This installation, displayed at ITC Royal Bengal, transforms overlooked materials into symbols of reverence and beauty, perfectly aligning with their ethos of 'Responsible Luxury'.
Along with the installations, the ITC properties also have specially curated menus for all their diners to celebrate the favourite festival of Bengal.