Rachel Gupta becomes the first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024

Twenty-year-old Rachel Gupta has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 title. The pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Rachel outshine contestants from over 70 countries.
Having previously won the Miss Super Talent of the World 2022 title, Rachel’s journey to the international stage began with her victory at the Miss Grand India pageant in Jaipur earlier this year. Her grace, intelligence, and captivating stage presence were instrumental in securing her position as one of the top contenders at MGI 2024.
Rachel’s win has brought immense pride to India, tying her with Lara Dutta as the Indian with the most global pageant crowns. Her family and friends in Jalandhar are overjoyed with her achievement. Tejasvi Minhas, a family member, expressed their delight, stating that Rachel’s victory has made both the city and the country proud.
As the newly crowned Miss Grand International, Rachel will now assume the role of a global ambassador, promoting peace and stability worldwide. Her journey to the international stage is an inspiration to aspiring models and beauty pageant contestants across the country.