Rachel Gupta becomes the first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024

Rachel’s win has brought immense pride to India, tying her with Lara Dutta as the Indian with the most global pageant crowns. Her family and friends in Jalandhar are overjoyed with her achievement. Tejasvi Minhas, a family member, expressed their delight, stating that Rachel’s victory has made both the city and the country proud.

As the newly crowned Miss Grand International, Rachel will now assume the role of a global ambassador, promoting peace and stability worldwide. Her journey to the international stage is an inspiration to aspiring models and beauty pageant contestants across the country.