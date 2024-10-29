Glow up: Priyanka Bajaj Sibal shares her winning beauty and fitness formula

Q. Balancing acting with other aspects of your life must be challenging. How do you stay motivated to keep up with your fitness and beauty routines amidst a busy schedule?

A. Balancing acting with other aspects of my life can be challenging, but staying motivated in my fitness and beauty routines comes down to commitment and consistency. I view these routines as essential rituals that not only help me look and feel my best but also keep me grounded and focused. High-intensity workouts are my go-to, even on busy days, because they boost my energy and help me manage stress. My beauty routine is equally important, offering me a moment of self-care in a hectic schedule. The key is integrating these practices into my daily life, making them non-negotiable, no matter how busy I am. It’s all about making small, consistent efforts that add up to a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Q. Can you share any personal beauty tips or tricks that you’ve found particularly effective?

A. My top beauty tip is to prioritise hydration — drink plenty of water and keep your skin moisturised. Eating healthy and exercising regularly are also key to maintaining a radiant complexion. I love using natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil in the morning to reduce puffiness. Never skip sunscreen for year-round protection. Consistency with these habits keeps my skin glowing and healthy.

Q. Your role in Kathakaar as a cop demonstrates a strong and dynamic character. How do you prepare yourself mentally and physically for such demanding roles?

A. Preparing for a demanding role like the cop in Kathakaar requires both mental and physical dedication. Physically, I focus on high-intensity workouts to build strength and endurance, essential for portraying such a powerful character. Exercises like planks, burpees, and plank spikes keep me in top shape and ready for action. Mentally, I immerse myself in the character by studying the role thoroughly and understanding the emotional depth required. Practicing mindfulness and meditation helps me stay focused and centered, allowing me to connect with the character’s intensity and resilience. Balancing both aspects ensures I bring authenticity and strength to the role.

Q. Are there any beauty or fitness misconceptions that you’ve encountered in your career, and how do you address them?

A. One common misconception I’ve encountered is that beauty and fitness are all about quick fixes or surface-level results. In reality, both require consistency, patience, and a holistic approach. Beauty isn’t just about makeup or skincare—it’s about caring for your body from the inside out through healthy eating, regular exercise, and proper hydration. Another misconception is that extreme diets or intense workout regimes are necessary to be fit. I believe in balance—finding a routine that works for your body and following it consistently. I address these misconceptions by promoting sustainable practices focused on long-term health rather than short-term results.

Q. How has your experience in the beauty pageant world shaped your current approach to fitness and beauty?

A. My experience in the beauty pageant world taught me that beauty goes beyond appearance—it’s about confidence, health, and self-care. It shaped my approach to fitness and beauty by emphasizing discipline and balance. Now, I focus on holistic well-being through regular exercise, a healthy diet, and consistent skincare, helping me feel confident and strong both on and off the stage.

Q. With your varied career achievements, what advice would you give to others aspiring to excel in multiple fields while maintaining their personal wellness?

A. My advice for those aspiring to excel in multiple fields while maintaining personal wellness is to prioritise balance and self-care. It’s essential to set clear goals and manage your time effectively, ensuring you dedicate time to both your professional pursuits and well-being. Stay disciplined in your routines, whether in fitness, beauty, or mental health practices. Remember that success in any field starts with taking care of yourself. Don’t hesitate to take breaks and recharge when needed. Consistency, patience, and a focus on long-term well-being are key to thriving in multiple areas without burning out.

Q. Looking ahead, do you have any upcoming beauty or fitness goals that you’re excited about?

A. Yes, I’m always setting new goals to keep myself motivated and growing. In fitness, I’m looking forward to challenging myself with more advanced high-intensity workouts and incorporating more strength training into my routine. On the beauty front, I’m excited to explore more natural and sustainable skincare options, focusing on enhancing my routine with products that are both effective and eco-friendly. These goals keep me energized and aligned with my commitment to overall well-being.