India's Rachel Gupta crowned first Miss Grand International 2024

Rachel Gupta, a 20-year-old who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, has made history by becoming the first Indian and only the third Asian to be crowned Miss Grand International.

In an exclusive interaction, Rachel, who’s currently in Bangkok, said, “Bringing such a significant achievement to my country fills me with immense pride and joy. Of course, winning the crown is just half of the journey; the real challenge now is to prove myself a worthy queen, and I am fully committed to doing so.”

The 12th edition of the pageant, which began late in September, saw participation from 68 contestants, each representing their country or territory. Twenty of them went on to the final stage, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 25.

Each contestant was selected through a national contest or, in some cases, handpicked. Rachel was crowned the winner of the Miss Grand India 2024, organised by the Galamanand Group, in August. At the national final, she also won the sub-titles of Miss Top Model, Best in Ramp Walk, Beauty with Purpose and Best National Costume.

“From the get-go, Rachel showed immense potential. Though only 20, she had been doing pageantry for a while now and this really showed in her poise, her choreography and command of the stage. She was the standout performer of the event and its deserved winner,” Shamkhan A, the show director of Miss Grand India 2024 told us.

“We expected her to give everyone a run for their money at the international final. But to win is extra special. India’s first and a significant milestone,” Shamkhan added.

Rachel began modelling in 2022, at the age of 18. That same year, she was crowned Miss SuperTalent of the World at the 15th edition of the pageant held in Paris, France. Her run-up to the final of the latest pageant included a swimsuit and sportswear competition, a national costume parade, a preliminary competition, a closed interview session and the final show.

Rachel was crowned as the winner by the outgoing titleholder, Luciana Fuster of Peru. On her win, the Miss Grand International team wrote on social media. “She embodies beauty, elegance and true talent. May her journey to success shine even brighter with each step she takes.”

In her final speech, Rachel urged world leaders “to stop fighting and start respecting each other and to make sure that there are enough resources for everyone on this planet.” The runners-up of the pageant are Christine Juliane Opiaza of the Philippines, Thae Su Nyein of Myanmar, and Safietou Kabengele of France.

The last time India came close to winning the coveted title was in 2018, when Meenakshi Chaudhary, who hails from Haryana, was crowned the first runner-up. The maiden edition of Miss Grand International was held in 2013.

Excerpts from the exclusive interview with Rachel Gupta follows:

