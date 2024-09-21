Devi Awards Bhubaneswar 2024: Saluting the Devis

Instituted by The New Indian Express, the award was given to 14 women, who with their grit and determination have positively impacted the lives of several people in their chosen fields of work and society in general. Into its 28th edition now, the award ceremony was held today at the Mayfair Convention in the city. The Devis received their awards from former chief minister and author Naveen Patnaik in the presence of The New Indian Express group's Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and The New Indian Express group's CEO Lakshmi Menon.

This year, The New Indian Express felicitated doyenne of Odissi classical music Shyamamani Devi, anaesthesiologist Dr Mami Parija, educator Poly Patnaik, women’s rights activist and author Mansi Pradhan, lacquer craft artisan Pravati Patro, film director, screenwriter and editor Peenakee Singh Rajput, cultural advocate Anita Sabat, Odisha handicrafts and handlooms promoter Amrita Sabat, Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra, Chhau revivalist Subhasree Mukherjee, scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty, environmentalist Sabarmatee, journalist Jayanti Buruda, and textile and fashion designer Lipsa Hembram, with the prestigious award.