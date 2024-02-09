Ratan Tata’s Small Animal Hospital to be launched in Mumbai this year

Industrialist Ratan Tata, known for his business acumen and leadership, has revealed a softer side, dedicating his latest project to a cause close to his heart: animal welfare. Tata Trusts, under his chairmanship, is set to launch India's first state-of-the-art Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, catering to the needs of our furry companions.



“Pets are our family,” Tata told media sources, highlighting the motivation behind this ambitious project. “When I saw the lack of infrastructure for pets, I wondered why we couldn't have a facility that saves lives and makes their lives better.”

According to reports, this five-story marvel, spanning over 98,000 square feet, will be more than just a hospital. It promises specialised treatments delivered by globally renowned veterinarians, trained nurses, and technicians, all united by a compassionate approach. Think of it as a five-star resort for animal recovery, complete with expert care and a focus on well-being.



Tata emphasised the comprehensive nature of the facility, stating, “The Small Animal Hospital aims to provide every pet with care, love, and a human approach.” From emergency services to critical care, surgery, and diagnostics, the hospital will be equipped to handle a wide range of needs.

Opening its doors in March 2024, the hospital will initially offer emergency and critical care services, along with inpatient and ICU units. As it expands, surgical services, a pharmacy, and advanced diagnostics will be added, creating a one-stop shop for pet healthcare.



This initiative resonates deeply with pet owners across India. The lack of specialized animal care facilities has been a long-standing concern, and Tata's vision promises to bridge this gap.