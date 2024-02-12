Puducherry bans sale of cotton candy [DEETS]

As per the latest report, Puducherry has banned the sale of cotton candy. This ban came into effect after food safety officials found out that a toxic substance, Rhodamine-B, was being used for its making. An official order issued by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday stated that those who wish to continue selling cotton candy will have to obtain a quality certificate from the food safety department.

"Those who have not got the quality certificate can immediately approach the food safety department and get it. After that, they can start selling cotton candy. The faster they get the food safety certification, the faster they can start their business. Until then, the sale of cotton candy is banned," the order read.

"It has been found that a toxic substance named ‘Rhodamine B’ is being used in the cotton candies that are consumed by children and others in Puducherry. We have directed officials to inspect shops that are selling cotton candies, and they will be seized if the presence of this toxic substance is found in the cotton candies. People should be aware that food items having colour additives must not be given to children," Soundararajan said in a video appeal on Instagram.

Also Read: 100 elephants on their way to Bengaluru, witness 'Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration' in the city