In a first, Spanish artist Alicia Framis is all set to marry an AI-generated hologram who she reveals fulfils all her emotional needs. In a social media post, the artist shared that their marriage is not a romantic one but a part of the 'hybrid couples' project which she thinks will soon take over the dating scene.

Alicia apparently has booked a venue and she will marry the hologram husband on the roof of the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam in the summer, this year. Reportedly, her future husband is a digital entity created with holographic technology and machine learning.

Speaking about her relationship with the AI-generated hologram husband, Alicia in a social media post had previously said, "It’s a romantic relationship between a woman and artificial intelligence. We know that soon robots and humans will be sexual partners, but for me, the next important step is emotionally involving artificial intelligence with humans. Holograms are more closely related to my feelings than robots, therefore I choose to develop a hologram rather than a robot."

Alicia also shares videos and photographs with her hologram partner, AILex and today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, she penned a post reading, "Ailex and I wish you a tender Valentine’s Day. We are developing AI for vulnerable groups. Just wait and serve, no more lonely Valentine‘s Days."

