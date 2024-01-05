Ibtida- Ek Mehfil introduces Jhoom: An annual festival celebrating the revival of mehfils and baithaks 

Steeped in the rich tapestry of India's cultural legacy, Ibtida - Ek Mehfil proudly announces the annual festival Jhoom, a magnificent ode to the bygone era of Hindustan. This cultural intellectual property, born out of the visionary minds of Tanvi Singh Bhatia and Anubhav Jain, is not merely an event but a thoughtful response to a noticeable gap in the cultural landscape.

Ibtida - Ek Mehfil, established in 2019, stands as a beacon for cultural revival and redefines the way we experience traditions. Crafted with a purposeful blend of art, textile, lost recipes, spirits, and aesthetics, Ibtida has successfully curated 15 immersive experiences, each narrating stories of old-world charm and culture that celebrate Make in India initiatives.

Taking place under the sprawling banyan tree and beneath the glittering stars that illuminate the night sky of Delhi, Jhoom invites attendees to dance and immerse themselves in the emotions of love, longing, and Sufism. This mehfil promises an experience where the past and present collide, sharing forgotten melodies and old-world charm.

Renowned playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj will be gracing the occasion, adding her soul-stirring voice to the enchanting ambiance curated by Ibtida-Ek Mehfil. With a career spanning over numerous superhit Bollywood songs, Rekha Bhardwaj is celebrated for her distinctive singing style and multilingual prowess. Having won the Global Indian Music Award for the Best Duet (for the song Kabira with Tochi Raina) and a National Award for 'Badi Dheere Jali' from the movie Ishqiya, Rekha has mesmerized audiences with over 500 concerts worldwide.

IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil

Tanvi Singh Bhatia, founder and curator, Ibtida Ek Mehfil

Some of her chart-topping Bollywood hits include 'Judaai' from Badlapur, 'Mileya Mileya' from Happy Ending, 'Kabira' and 'Ghaghra' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 'Banna Banni' from Revolver Rani, 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' from Barfi, 'Dum Ghuta Hai' from Drishyam, 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 'Zinda' from Talvar. Her recent contributions to Bollywood soundtracks include 'Mere Miyan Gaye England,' 'Yeh Ishq Hai' (Female Version), 'Tippa,' 'Chori Chori,' 'Ek Dooni Do' from Rangoon, and 'Badnaam Jiya De Gaari' from Anaarkali of Aarah.

As a cultural revivalist, IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil has not only created a platform for cultural experiences but has also become a community that celebrates the magic of Mehfils and Baithaks, bringing strangers together in awe of soulful music and the spirit of Make In India brands.

Tickets priced at Rs 5,999 onwards.

At Amaara Farms, A-12, Main, Chattarpur Mandir Rd, Bhatti Kalan, New Delhi.

On January 13, 2024.

7 pm onwards.