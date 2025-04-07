World Health Day 2025: Significance and theme

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7, every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. The day is celebrated annually and each year to draw attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

World Health Day 2025: Theme for this year

The celebrations will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. The campaign, titled Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures, will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

WHO and partners will also share useful information to support healthy pregnancies and births, and better postnatal health.

But WHO says that this task is critical. Based on the currently published estimates, quite tragically, close to 3,00,000 women lose their life due to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over 2 million babies die in their first month of life and around 2 million more are stillborn. That’s roughly 1 preventable death every 7 seconds.