Can you trust health advice on social media? Experts weigh in

Social media has become a hub for health and wellness advice. From influencers endorsing weight-loss supplements to diet trends like the carnivore diet, advice is everywhere. While some recommendations have merit, many are based on little to no scientific evidence, leading to misinformation.

The accessibility of online health content makes it difficult to discern reliable advice from misleading claims. With personal wellness remaining a hot topic, it’s crucial to evaluate social media health advice critically.

Many influencers promote specific diets or supplements, sometimes warning against ingredients like seed oils or pushing alternatives such as berberine, often dubbed “nature’s Ozempic.” Others market non-medical IV vitamin therapy as a cure for exhaustion or hangovers. While some influencers genuinely believe in what they promote, many have financial incentives through sponsorships and affiliate commissions.

Studies show that a significant number of Instagram and TikTok posts discussing medical tests and supplements come from accounts with financial interests. Without proper disclosures, audiences may not realise they are being marketed to rather than educated.

Red Flags: How to Identify Misinformation

1. Be cautious with product endorsements

If an influencer is promoting a wellness product, question their motives. Supplements and weight-loss products are a booming industry, generating billions in revenue. Experts warn that if someone is actively selling a supplement, it’s a red flag that their advice may not be unbiased.

2. Verify the influencer’s credentials

Not all health influencers have medical expertise. Some wellness creators may cite studies to support their claims, but it’s important to check their professional background. Look for medical qualifications or certifications in accredited registries such as the American Medical Association or The American Board of Medical Specialties. If the influencer is not a qualified professional, proceed with caution.

3. Compare claims with the prevailing medical consensus

Even if an influencer is a medical professional, their claims should align with peer-reviewed research. Double-check information with reputable sources like government health agencies or major academic institutions. If a health claim contradicts well-established science, it’s likely misleading.

Social media’s impact on public perception

Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have amplified wellness trends. In some cases, misleading advice has resulted in widespread belief in unfounded health treatments. The Netflix series Bad Influencer detailed how Australian influencer Belle Gibson falsely claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through diet and lifestyle changes. Her story highlights the dangers of unchecked health misinformation.

Similarly, former talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz faced criticism for promoting questionable health treatments. His influence shaped public perception, despite concerns from medical professionals about misleading assertions.

How to protect yourself from health misinformation

To avoid falling for unreliable health advice, follow these steps:

Research claims : Look for evidence from multiple reputable sources before making health decisions.

Fact-check influencers : Use official medical databases to verify a creator’s expertise.

Beware of sensationalism : If a claim sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Check for financial interests : If an influencer is selling a product, take their recommendations with a grain of salt.

Consult healthcare professionals: When in doubt, ask a doctor or certified medical expert for advice.

Social media can be a great tool for discovering health and wellness tips, but misinformation is rampant. Before following viral health trends, take the time to verify claims, check credentials, and compare information with established medical research. Your health deserves evidence-based care, not clickbait trends.