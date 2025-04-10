The food divide

In this excruciating Delhi heat—where even the breeze feels like it’s lost the will to move—I find myself in the thick of work-related travel, pulled away from home more often than I am used to.

But when I do return, I try to reclaim my mornings, stitch them slowly into pockets of calm. I wake up earlier than usual, when the house is still breathing softly. In the gentle hush of those dawn hours, I prepare light but nourishing meals—not grand or elaborate, but full of quiet intention. The tea’s concoction simmers gently, just as I like it, while I filter coffee for my husband, who now swirls his cup with the discernment of a new-age connoisseur.

Side by side, a pressure cooker hisses softly with arhar ki dal—just turmeric and salt. In another vessel, rice bubbles over, like it’s humming an old tune. In a small iron wok, I warm a spoonful of ghee until it sighs, then toss in chopped garlic, onions, and a couple of dried red chillies that crackle to life. Before the tadka meets the dal, I drop in raw mango—its tartness lifts the dal from the ordinary to something quietly indulgent.

As I sort clothes into two heaps—one for the road, one for the wardrobe—I pause. Maybe, I think, I should carry something simple for the journey. Maybe a paneer sandwich? Something soft, cooling. Something real. The food on the Shatabdi doesn’t taste like it used to. Like a ghost of its former self, it arrives bland, lukewarm, detached. And I wonder—why have I been settling for this, when I have two hands, a kitchen, and the memory of better meals? When I could carry a little bit of home with me, the way we used to, tucked in foil and butter paper.