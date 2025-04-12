Celebrating icons of innovation, creativity and influence

society

Celebrating trailblazers across film, media and music, the Jeppiar Icon Awards honoured excellence, innovation and leadership in a memorable evening
In a celebration of excellence, innovation and leadership, the Jeppiar Icon Awards recently honoured individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to their fields. The evening brought together achievers from diverse domains, shining a spotlight on those who have redefined the benchmarks of success.

Among the luminaries recognised were filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, digital creator Madan Gowri, and singer-actor Mano—each celebrated for their unique impact and creative vision.

The awards ceremony was a showcase of talent and inspiration, with heartfelt tributes, lively interactions, and a gathering of influential personalities from across the arts and media.

Indulge brings you an exclusive peek into the evening that celebrated the icons of today and the changemakers of tomorrow.

