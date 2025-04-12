Fun rituals of Thai New Year: Songkran’s joyful traditions

Thai New Year, or Songkran, celebrated from April 13 to 15, is one of the most spirited and fun-filled festivals in Southeast Asia. While it has traditional roots, Songkran is best known today for its lively, social, and joyful rituals that bring communities together in celebration.

Songkran: Splash, smile, repeat

At the heart of the festivities is the iconic water fight. Streets across Thailand transform into splash zones where locals and tourists alike join in with buckets, water guns, and even hoses. What began as a gentle symbolic gesture of sprinkling water to wash away the old year has now become a full-blown nationwide water battle. In cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, major roads are closed off for massive water parties that can go on for days. It’s a time to get soaked, laugh freely, and enjoy the summer heat with a cool splash.