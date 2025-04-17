Tiger spotted with a camera bag in its mouth at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve; sparks conservation concerns

Tourism at Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is on the rise, but it’s not all good news. As more and more tourists and wildlife photographers flock to this beautiful sanctuary, forest officials are facing a troubling issue: careless behavior that threatens the very wildlife they’re there to admire. Recently, a photograph that set off alarm bells among conservationists went viral. It shows a male tiger, affectionately known to visitors as Rocket, carrying a camera bean bag in its mouth.
It was pointed out by netizens that these bean bags, which photographers use to steady their cameras during safaris, should never be left behind in the wild. This incident, which took place during a morning safari, has brought to light some serious lapses in safari protocols and visitor conduct in protected areas.
According to sources, forest officials suspect that the bag was accidentally dropped by a tourist, but they’re puzzled as to why the person didn’t report it. Wildlife experts are sounding the alarm, warning that if the tiger swallows even a small piece of the synthetic material, it could lead to choking, internal blockages, or poisoning. Thankfully, the tiger hasn’t shown any signs of distress so far, but forest teams are keeping a close eye on its movements.
In light of this incident, Manish Singh, the Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit, has reportedly initiated an inquiry to track down the tourist involved. Legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act is on the table. Moreover, new rules are being put in place to reduce plastic use in the reserve—tourists will now have to return plastic water bottles for a refund, and canteen operators will switch to eco-friendly packaging.
As Pilibhit Tiger Reserve continues to attract more visitors, authorities emphasise that maintaining the delicate balance between tourism and conservation is more crucial than ever.