Tiger spotted with a camera bag in its mouth at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve; sparks conservation concerns

In light of this incident, Manish Singh, the Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit, has reportedly initiated an inquiry to track down the tourist involved. Legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act is on the table. Moreover, new rules are being put in place to reduce plastic use in the reserve—tourists will now have to return plastic water bottles for a refund, and canteen operators will switch to eco-friendly packaging.

As Pilibhit Tiger Reserve continues to attract more visitors, authorities emphasise that maintaining the delicate balance between tourism and conservation is more crucial than ever.