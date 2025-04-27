Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 5 auspicious foods to buy for good luck

As summer rolls in, India gets ready to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most significant days on the Hindu calendar. Set to be celebrated on May 2, this festival is all about inviting prosperity and endless blessings into our lives. Traditionally, it’s a time for buying gold and property, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to bring home symbolic foods that are believed to attract wealth, health, and happiness.
1. Rice
Rice is deeply revered in Indian culture, and during Akshaya Tritiya, buying rice is seen as a way to ensure ongoing abundance. It’s a staple that embodies prosperity and nurturing energy, making it a fantastic item to have on hand.
2. Jaggery
Purchasing jaggery on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a good omen, as it symbolises sweetness and good fortune. Packed with minerals and often used in religious offerings, jaggery is thought to bring positivity and joy into the home.
3. Pulses and Lentils
Pulses and lentils are linked to nourishment and sustenance. Buying them on this day is believed to boost family health and ensure that the kitchen stays well-stocked throughout the year.
4. Coconut
Coconuts play a vital role in many religious rituals, and purchasing them on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as particularly lucky. This fruit symbolises purity, protection, and the promise of a fruitful life.
5. Ghee
Often referred to as liquid gold in Indian homes, ghee is another auspicious food to buy. It represents wealth, purity, and vitality—essential ingredients for a thriving year ahead.
Whether for rituals or everyday use, these foods provide a meaningful way to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2025 with both tradition and intention.