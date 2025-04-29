Akshay Tritiya 2025: Date, time and significance

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why is it celebrated?

According to the Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is a day ruled by Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Parashurama Jayanti, which also falls on he same day, is the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya usually falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya day, third day in the month of Baishakh, which falls in April or May, according to the Gregorian calendar.