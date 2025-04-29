Akshay Tritiya 2025: Date, time and significance

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival that brings good luck and success. The word Akshaya means something that is never diminished, many people mark this festival by buying gold, which is believed to bring wealth and prosperity in the future.
According to the Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is a day ruled by Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Parashurama Jayanti, which also falls on he same day, is the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
According to Drik Panchang, Akshay Tritiya usually falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya day, third day in the month of Baishakh, which falls in April or May, according to the Gregorian calendar.
Akshay Tritiya 2025 will be observed on April 30, that falls on a Wednesday, with the puja muhurat starting from 5.41am to 12.18pm, lasting 6 hours 37 minutes, according to Drik Panchang. The tritiya tithi will start on April 29, at 5.31 pm and end on April 30 at 2.12pm.
One of the most auspicious times to buy gold is on Akshaya Tritiya this year, in 2025, starting from Tuesday, April 29, at 5.31 pm and concluding on Wednesday, April 30, at 5.41 am lasting 12 hours and 11 minutes.
According to one narrative, on Akshaya Tritiya, the second of the four yugas, Treta Yuga, began, and Parashuram, Lord Vishnu’s sixth avatar, was born. It is said that Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, also began narrating the epic to Lord Ganesha on this day.
On this day, it is also believed that Lord Krishna saw his childhood buddy Sudama. Another belief says that the Ganga descended from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya. Overall, Akshaya Tritiya is a time to celebrate success, fortune, and fresh starts. Devotees seek the heavenly grace of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera.