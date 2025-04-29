Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 5 auspicious things to buy for good luck

1. Gold ETFs

Gold has always been synonymous with wealth and stability in Indian culture, and buying it on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a harbinger of fortune. Traditionally, families purchase gold jewellery or coins, but now, you can go for more practical and secure alternatives.

You can also go for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Gold ETFs, or digital gold for convenience. They are not only easier to purchase and store but also eliminate the risks associated with physical possession. These digital options also allow you to invest in smaller denominations, making them accessible to a wider range of buyers.