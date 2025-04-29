Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 5 auspicious things to buy for good luck

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most sacred and prosperous days in the Hindu calendar. Falling on the third lunar day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha, it is a day traditionally associated with wealth, prosperity, and success. The word ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’, making it an ideal time to start something new or make significant purchases that are believed to bring lasting benefits.
If you're wondering what to invest in or buy on this spiritually significant day, here are five auspicious items believed to attract good fortune and long-term prosperity:
Gold has always been synonymous with wealth and stability in Indian culture, and buying it on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a harbinger of fortune. Traditionally, families purchase gold jewellery or coins, but now, you can go for more practical and secure alternatives.
You can also go for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Gold ETFs, or digital gold for convenience. They are not only easier to purchase and store but also eliminate the risks associated with physical possession. These digital options also allow you to invest in smaller denominations, making them accessible to a wider range of buyers.
While gold may be the star of the occasion, silver too holds an important place in religious rituals and investment portfolios. This is because it is associated with the Moon (Chandra), promoting mental peace and financial security.
From silver utensils to coins and ornaments, purchasing silver is thought to bring mental peace and financial balance.
Beyond traditional silverware like coins, idols, or kitchenware, you can try purchasing modern silver investments like silver ETFs, mutual funds, or digital silver. For those on a budget or seeking modern alternatives, digital silver provides a cost-effective and convenient option. Like digital gold, it offers the flexibility of investing small amounts while eliminating the hassle of storage and security.
The tulsi or holy basil plant is revered in many Indian households, not only for its spiritual significance but also for its numerous medicinal properties. You can plant a Tulsi sapling at home or gift it to loved ones. You can also perform a small Tulsi Puja for blessings.
Buying rice, wheat, lentils, or salt ensures your home never faces scarcity. Stocking up on staples or even kitchen spices signifies abundance and ensures your family remains nourished and blessed throughout the year. You can also donate food to the needy for multiplied blessings.
Traditionally, buying land or a new home on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as an extremely auspicious move, believed to bring long-term financial stability and growth. Whether it’s a new flat, a piece of land, or a commercial space, property investments made on this day are said to multiply manifold over time. You can go for residential or commercial property or have fractional ownership or REITs for smaller investors.
Virtual property—such as real estate in the metaverse, or fractional ownership via digital tokens—can also be considered. These newer forms of investment offer exciting opportunities for those looking to diversify their portfolios.
Whether you choose gold, property, or even a simple Tulsi plant, what matters is the intention behind your purchase. So this Akshaya Tritiya, choose wisely, invest mindfully, and welcome prosperity into your life.