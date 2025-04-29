Is there a 3-day bank holiday from April 29? Here’s what’s closed and where

On April 30, banks in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, will be closed in observance of both Akshaya Tritiya and Basava Jayanti. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated throughout India for its ties to wealth and new beginnings, while Basava Jayanti honours the birth of Basavanna, a philosopher and reformer who is highly respected in Karnataka. This dual celebration has led to a state-wide bank holiday.