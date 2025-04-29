Is there a 3-day bank holiday from April 29? Here’s what’s closed and where

Several states will be observing a three-day bank holiday starting Monday, April 29. While this extended break won’t affect the entire country, it may influence banking operations in areas where specific public holidays have been declared.
The bank holiday begins with Parshuram Jayanti on April 29. This day celebrates the birth of Lord Parshuram—an incarnation of Lord Vishnu—and is recognised as a public holiday in Himachal Pradesh. As a result, bank branches in Shimla will be closed on Monday, while other states will continue their regular operations.
On April 30, banks in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, will be closed in observance of both Akshaya Tritiya and Basava Jayanti. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated throughout India for its ties to wealth and new beginnings, while Basava Jayanti honours the birth of Basavanna, a philosopher and reformer who is highly respected in Karnataka. This dual celebration has led to a state-wide bank holiday.
The third consecutive bank holiday occurs on May 1, which will be celebrated with two observances—Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Consequently, banks will be closed in major cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, and Kochi. Labour Day pays tribute to the contributions of workers around the globe, while Maharashtra Day commemorates the state’s formation in 1960.
Even though physical branches will be closed in certain regions, online banking, UPI transactions, and ATM services will still be available. Customers are encouraged to use these digital channels during the holiday to ensure their financial transactions go smoothly.