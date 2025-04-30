Pet safety hacks: How to calm your pets during storms?

Do you have dogs and cats at home and worry about their safety during storms, thunder, rains and lightning? Here are some hacks to keep their anxieties in check… and yours too and create a safe haven for them during distress times.
How to take care of your pets during storms?
Do not panic!
The first step to keep your pets calm is that you remain calm. Often animal behaviorists and vets say that the pets reflect the mood of the owner. Hence, the best thing to do is stay calm and avoid worrying, through emotions, gestures and words.
Pre-storm preparation
If you hear local broadcast regarding the arrival of a storm, it is ideal to take preparations beforehand. Take your pets out for a walk and round up their hygiene schedules before time. This would help them to burn off their energy and also finish off their hygiene schedules so that they can remain calmer. Also, before the storm starts all doors and windows should be tightly locked and curtains drawn together.
Prepare a safe haven
Sometimes your pets look to hide in a safe haven during storms or thunder. Ideally it is best to create one for them accommodating their favourite toys and treats. This can be made in their cosy nook, crate, closet or any room that they feel safe at. You can soundproof the place with blankets or heavy curtains. It is also advisable that you stay with them to give them confidence and let them be for as long as they comfort there and are not confident enough to come out.
Create a distraction
Studies show that if you distract your furry friends through sounds and toys they tend to be engaged with it for a long time and the loud thunders and lightning seem to have less impact on them. You can play a calming music or their favourite music. You can also run their favourite movies on television. If that is not an option then treats, cuddles, toys and cognitive puzzles would all help the cause.
Anxiety Control
Some pets tend to have anxiety issues. This aggravates during storms or their pre-arrival period. If required, you can check with your consulting vet and include anxiety reduction medication for the day. Apart from medicines, there are certain ways to tackle anxiety. This includes pheromone diffusers like Adaptil (dogs) or Feliway (cats) or thundershirts and snug wraps.