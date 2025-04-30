Pet safety hacks: How to calm your pets during storms?

Prepare a safe haven

Sometimes your pets look to hide in a safe haven during storms or thunder. Ideally it is best to create one for them accommodating their favourite toys and treats. This can be made in their cosy nook, crate, closet or any room that they feel safe at. You can soundproof the place with blankets or heavy curtains. It is also advisable that you stay with them to give them confidence and let them be for as long as they comfort there and are not confident enough to come out.

Create a distraction

Studies show that if you distract your furry friends through sounds and toys they tend to be engaged with it for a long time and the loud thunders and lightning seem to have less impact on them. You can play a calming music or their favourite music. You can also run their favourite movies on television. If that is not an option then treats, cuddles, toys and cognitive puzzles would all help the cause.