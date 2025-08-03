Five corporate lessons you should learn in your 20s

The corporate world can be an entirely new playing field, when you're straight out of university and you're trying to make a living. Fortunately, there are tips and tricks to get by.

Here are some 'sneaky' but important corporate rules nobody tells you

Always remember to have your boundaries

Be careful about who you vent to or consider a friend. Not everyone who seems friendly has your best interests at heart.

It's tempting to want to engage in gossip or talk about what has been bothering you after an especially gruelling day, but sharing too much can bite you back later on.

Learn to advocate for yourself early

If you work hard, that's great. But corporate world is nothing like school. Nobody gives you a pat on the back for going above and beyond. Instead, you get multiple Microsoft or WhatsApp team messages on your project delivery updates if you don't keep updating your team lead or manager about your progress.

Learn to track your work and advocate for yourself early on. Tell your manager what you're doing. Don't expect to get recognition, while you toil away and suffer in silence.