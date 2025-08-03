Five corporate lessons you should learn in your 20s

The corporate world can be an entirely new playing field, when you're straight out of university and you're trying to make a living. Fortunately, there are tips and tricks to get by.
Always remember to have your boundaries
Be careful about who you vent to or consider a friend. Not everyone who seems friendly has your best interests at heart.
It's tempting to want to engage in gossip or talk about what has been bothering you after an especially gruelling day, but sharing too much can bite you back later on.
Learn to advocate for yourself early
If you work hard, that's great. But corporate world is nothing like school. Nobody gives you a pat on the back for going above and beyond. Instead, you get multiple Microsoft or WhatsApp team messages on your project delivery updates if you don't keep updating your team lead or manager about your progress.
Learn to track your work and advocate for yourself early on. Tell your manager what you're doing. Don't expect to get recognition, while you toil away and suffer in silence.
Don’t mistake busy-ness for productivity
You may be busy, but are you also being productive? That's why you need to keep a record of what you do. A 'to-done' list can be just as important as a 'to-do' list.
Learn to separate work from your identity
We’ve been conditioned to think about what we’ll become ‘when we grow up'. It's no wonder work becomes our main identity. But you should avoid thinking that way!
You need clear boundaries between your work and personal life and have relationships and hobbies outside of work. In short, have a personality.
You need to stop thinking of work once you 'clock out'. Otherwise, it will become difficult to enjoy life and spend quality time with those you love.
Remember to unwind
Love the life work provides even if you don’t enjoy work. Stop responding outside work hours. Stop thinking of your managerial meeting when you're trying to sleep. It's one thing to be productive, but it's another to let it consume your thoughts day and night.
Work really isn't as deep as we make it out to be. We might have to think outside the box and circle back multiple times a day, but remember to take it easy.
Pat yourself on the back for all that you've accomplished so far. Remember that you can meet that end of day (EOD) deadline, just like you've done so many times before.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.