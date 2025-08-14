Bhopal doctor scammed of ₹10 lakh with false promise of Bigg Boss wildcard entry, case registered in Mumbai

Dr Abhineet Gupta is a dermatologist based in Bhopal and runs the Poison Skin Clinic in the city. He has lodged an FIR with the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai against a certain man claiming to be named Karan Singh who allegedly scammed Gupta of ₹10 lakh with a false promise of entry to the reality show, Big Boss.
The dermatologist had previously filed an FIR in Bhopal after the incident took place in 2022, but it yielded no results.
Dr Abhineet Gupta had registered a formal complaint against Karan Singh under Section 420 of the IPC. Karan allegedly claimed to have close connections with leading production houses which lured Abhineet into his trap. Promised a spot in the show, he paid the 10 lakhs to Karan but later saw that his name was not there in the list of contestants for the season released by the show.
When Abhineet confronted Karan, the latter told him that the doctor would be entering the show in the middle of the season, as a wild-card contestant. Things started to feel off when Abhineet received no invitation from the show and Karan kept changing promises without completely going off the radar.
Since then, Karan has been untraceable, and the police, who have been startled by the massive fraud, have reportedly begun a search for him.
Bigg Boss is preparing for its new season. Host Salman Khan revealed the theme on Thursday — “Democrazy” and “gharwaalon ki sarkaar”. This time, the format will give fans more control over what happens inside the house. As part of a contest called “Fans Ka Faisla” on JioHotstar, viewers will choose one contestant before the show begins. The choice is between Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, and Mridul Tiwari, a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers. Only one will get a spot in the house. Fans have until the voting deadline to make their pick. The result will be revealed at the start of the season.
Once bitten twice shy, Dr Abhineet Gupta is now urging people to be aware of fraudsters and scammers so that they don’t fall prey to false baits like he did.
