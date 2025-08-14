Bhopal doctor scammed of ₹10 lakh with false promise of Bigg Boss wildcard entry, case registered in Mumbai

When Abhineet confronted Karan, the latter told him that the doctor would be entering the show in the middle of the season, as a wild-card contestant. Things started to feel off when Abhineet received no invitation from the show and Karan kept changing promises without completely going off the radar.

Since then, Karan has been untraceable, and the police, who have been startled by the massive fraud, have reportedly begun a search for him.

Bigg Boss is preparing for its new season. Host Salman Khan revealed the theme on Thursday — “Democrazy” and “gharwaalon ki sarkaar”. This time, the format will give fans more control over what happens inside the house. As part of a contest called “Fans Ka Faisla” on JioHotstar, viewers will choose one contestant before the show begins. The choice is between Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, and Mridul Tiwari, a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers. Only one will get a spot in the house. Fans have until the voting deadline to make their pick. The result will be revealed at the start of the season.

Once bitten twice shy, Dr Abhineet Gupta is now urging people to be aware of fraudsters and scammers so that they don’t fall prey to false baits like he did.