This massive mountain park in Vermont celebrates the bond between dogs and their humans

Anne Pace has been hearing about Dog Mountain for years, but until earlier this month, had never made a trip to the park. “I really wanted to see this place,” she said, during a visit to the grounds with her one-year-old border collie, Tam. “I put a note up for my previous border collie. He was my best buddy.”

Set on 150 acres tucked away on a hillside in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Dog Mountain has become a destination for dog lovers looking to explore nature, take in art, or pay tribute to a pet

The park was created 25 years ago by Vermont folk artist Stephen Huneck and his wife, Gwen, and features hiking trails, swimming ponds, an art gallery and a Dog Chapel where visitors can add to the thousands of photos and notes to pets that cover the chapel walls.

“It is absolutely breathtaking. That’s a lot of love when you think about each picture that’s here,” said Vanessa Hurley, who was visiting with her husband and two dogs from Ohio. “Dogs and cats both, they just bring so much enjoyment to our lives,” she said.

Inspired by the bond he shared with his dogs, Stephen wanted to create a space where other animal lovers could celebrate their beloved pets, gallery manager Pam McCann said. “Dog Mountain is really a pilgrimage place and a sanctuary,” she said.