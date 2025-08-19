MS Dhoni’s fan Jay Jani, who broke security to meet him, passes away in accident

During IPL 2024, Jay Jani broke security to catch a glimpse of his hero, MS Dhoni, while he was on field. However, the young man lost his life in Gujarat when he was on his way to the field with his tractor. The resident of Rabarika village, Bhavnagar died after his tractor reportedly overturned after losing balance leading to fatal injuries.

Jay Jani was a die-hard Dhoni fan

Jay became famous among the cricket community after the security breach he pulled last year. Today, the community mourns his untimely demise.

It is no wonder that Jay Jani was an ardent fan of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as he did not think twice before running past security to meet his idol during IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Jay ran straight to touch Dhoni’s feet, making it a very emotional moment for the fan.