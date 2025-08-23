Black Moon 2025: Why was it significant for stargazers?

A rare celestial event has already taken place for astronomers and stargazers alike. The Black Moon occurred in the early hours of August 23, 2025, at 11:36 a.m. IST. Although, Black Moon is not an official astronomical term, it is a popular name for a rare type of new moon.

The Black Moon was completely invisible, but its rarity and timing made it significant

The Black Moon is a rare type of new moon that’s defined in two ways: it can either be the second new moon within a single calendar month, known as a monthly Black Moon, which occurs roughly once every 29 months, or the third new moon in a season that unusually contains four new moons, called a seasonal Black Moon, appearing about once every 33 months.

This year’s Black Moon followed the seasonal definition. Between the June 20 solstice and the September 22 equinox, there are four new moons: on June 25, July 24, August 23 and September 21. The third one, on August 23, is considered the “Black Moon.” This makes the event rare and special, as most seasons usually have only three new moons.

While a full moon happens when the moon’s near side is fully lit by the Sun, creating a bright, round disk in the night sky, a new moon occurs when the near side is completely in shadow, making it virtually invisible to the naked eye.