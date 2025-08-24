Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja's history and VIP darshan details

In Mumbai, no Ganesh Chaturthi feels complete without Lalbaugcha Raja. The towering idol, known as the 'King of Lalbaug', is set up every year in the Lalbaug area and attracts lakhs of visitors.
For many, it is not just another Ganpati but the Navsacha Ganpati, or the one who grants wishes. The story of this idol goes back to 1934. The old Peru Chawl market had been shut down, leaving many fishermen and vendors without a place to sell. They prayed to Lord Ganesha and took a vow that if a new market was built, they would start a public celebration in his honour. When the new market came up, the first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed on 12 September 1934. That tradition has continued for 91 years now.
The idol is about 16 to 20 feet tall. Every year, members of the Kambli family design and protect it. The family has handled this responsibility since 1935. Even today, the finishing touch of drawing the idol’s eyes is done by Ratnakar Kambli, who is now close to 80.
The mandal has two queues for darshan. The Navsachi line is the one for people who want to step on the stage and touch the idol’s feet. The wait here is not short. On busy days it can take more than a day, sometimes close to two, before a devotee reaches the front.
The other option is the Mukh Darshan line, where people simply pass in front of the idol without climbing up. This usually moves faster, though even here, a few hours in the queue is common, especially on weekends.
For 2025, the mandal has also announced ticketed darshan options. General darshan is free via Siddhi Gate, but those who want a shorter wait can buy tickets at the venue. A VIP ticket costs ₹200, while special darshan is priced at ₹500. Tickets are not available online yet, but the organisers may introduce it soon. With its long history and powerful hold on public faith, Lalbaugcha Raja is more than just an idol. For many in Mumbai, visiting him once during the 10-day festival feels like a personal ritual.
