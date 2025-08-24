Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja's history and VIP darshan details

In Mumbai, no Ganesh Chaturthi feels complete without Lalbaugcha Raja. The towering idol, known as the 'King of Lalbaug', is set up every year in the Lalbaug area and attracts lakhs of visitors.

Why Lalbaugcha Raja is called 'Navsacha Ganpati'

For many, it is not just another Ganpati but the Navsacha Ganpati, or the one who grants wishes. The story of this idol goes back to 1934. The old Peru Chawl market had been shut down, leaving many fishermen and vendors without a place to sell. They prayed to Lord Ganesha and took a vow that if a new market was built, they would start a public celebration in his honour. When the new market came up, the first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed on 12 September 1934. That tradition has continued for 91 years now.