Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganapati Utsav across India

The birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and good fortune is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi every August-September. The ten-day festival is one of India’s most loved celebrations, but it looks very different depending on where you are.
In Chennai, the focus stays inside the home. Families keep small clay idols and later immerse them in nearby ponds or the sea.
In Assam’s Nagaon, the festival stays modest. Families gather in temples or at home for prayer. It is more personal here, focused on blessings and reflection.
Nadia in West Bengal is known for its idol makers. In Krishnanagar, artisans mould Ganesha from clay taken from the Hooghly River. Many idols travel to other states, so the work of these craftsmen becomes part of celebrations far beyond Bengal.
The kitchen becomes central in Chennai. Steamed kozhukattai, the Tamil sweet dumpling, is made in batches and shared with relatives and neighbours.
Ganesh Chaturthi is newer here but growing. Clubs set up pandals with striking themes, often linked to social issues or local history. The idols carry a Bengali artistic look, and cultural shows add music and theatre to the festival.
In Shimla, the scale is small. Worship takes place in homes and local temples. The mountain setting adds a calm backdrop to the prayers.
In Mumbai, the festival is impossible to miss. The last day is the most crowded. People carry idols through lanes towards the sea, singing and beating drums. The noise and colour reach every corner of the city. Head to Juhu Beach, Powai Lake, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marve Beach, Gorai Jetty, Versova Beach or Shivaji Park Chowpatty to witness the spectacle.